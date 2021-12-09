After four hours of hell, a thug was arrested for murdering his father and was sentenced to prison.

In 2003, an undercover TV researcher from Channel 4’s Dispatches was found guilty of torturing a father-of-two to death in front of his children on a cannabis farm.

Dad Brian Waters spent his final hours in a filthy cow shed “torture chamber” in Cheshire before being murdered by thug Christopher Guest More Jnr, according to new photos.

The 43-year-old was once one of Europe’s most wanted men, but after a month-long retrial, a jury has found him guilty of Mr Waters’ murder.

He shook his head as the verdict was read out after the jury deliberated for 12 hours and 14 minutes and reached a 10 to 2 majority.

The sentence will be handed down tomorrow by Justice Peter Openshaw, who had ordered a majority verdict.

On June 19, 2003, Mr. Waters, 44, was found dead in a disused cowshed at Burnt House Farm in Tabley, near junction 19 of the M6 for Knutsford, Cheshire.

Over a £20,000 drug debt, he was allegedly hung upside down by his ankles, beaten with weapons, and burned with melting plastic in front of his own children, according to the court.

According to Chester Crown Court, he died as a result of more than 100 separate injuries.

Multiple injuries, including fractured ribs, a broken nose and breastbone, a bleed on the brain, and heart bruising, were recorded as the cause of death by a Home Office post-mortem investigation.

He was also struck with a metal bar and beaten with bamboo canes that snapped.

A chair with ligatures still attached to one of its arms is seen in police photos from the scene.

Evidence also shows a green barrel filled with filthy water that was used to submerge Mr Waters’ head while he was suspended from the ceiling by his feet by a blue rope.

More had been on Europe’s most wanted list for nearly two decades when he was apprehended two years ago.

Jurors also found him guilty of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm to a second drug farm worker.

The defendant, who was 25 at the time, was a member of a gang that arrived at the cannabis farm early in the morning and ransacked it before torturing Suleman Razak, who worked there.

Mr Razak was repeatedly punched and kicked in the face, knocked out, and hung upside down by his ankles before being lowered into a barrel filled with water.

He was burned with acid after being electrocuted, had a pillowcase placed over his head and set on fire, and…

