After four sisters went missing in Utah, police issued an Amber Alert, naming their mother Allison Brimhall as a suspect.

Four sisters vanished in Utah, prompting an Amber Alert, with their mother Allison Brimhall being named as a suspect by police.

An AMBER alert has been issued for four missing sisters in Utah, who are thought to have been abducted by their mother.

Autumn and Adelyne Brimhall, both nine years old, Berlynn Brimhall, 11 years old, and Hazelle Brimhall, 12 years old, have been identified as the missing girls.

They were last seen leaving their home around 10.45 a.m. on Saturday morning.

After they failed to return, the alert was issued on Sunday morning.

Allison Brimhall, with blonde hair and blue eyes and a height of 5 feet 4 inches, is thought to be with the girls.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping are unclear. Anyone with information about the girls’ or Allison Brimhall’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or South Jordan police at 801-840-4000.

