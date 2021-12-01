After Gabby Petito’s fiancé vanished, Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen shopping following claims that they ‘KNEW gun was missing.’

Brian Laundrie’s parents were spotted shopping at Walmart a few weeks after “realizing one of their guns vanished” when Gabby Petito’s fiancé fled.

When Chris and Roberta Laundrie voluntarily surrendered all of their firearms to police on September 17 – the same day they reported Laundrie missing – they apparently discovered a handgun was missing from their collection, according to attorney Steve Bertolino.

On October 20, the 23-year-old’s skeletal remains were discovered in a marshy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Park, and officials revealed that he died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Chris and Roberta were photographed walking through the aisles and pushing a shopping cart at a local Walmart.

Patti Wood, a body language expert, said the couple was “very close” based on how close their bodies were when they were photographed standing face-to-face.

“Usually one person is walking in front of the other or calling the other person from another aisle,” she told The Sun.

This face-to-face connection is hard to notice.

“Even if you didn’t know they were a couple, it’s obvious they know each other and have a close relationship.”

According to Wood, Chris and Roberta have their feet pointing at each other or are walking in lockstep.

“That is the most primal part of the body,” she explained.

“As it is under the least amount of conscious control, it is the most honest part of the body.”

A “notebook” appears to be in their grocery cart as well.

The couple was seen in the Florida wilderness earlier in the day.

Both marched into the same campgrounds that investigators and volunteers combed through in their search for their son, each carrying a backpack.

Steven Bertolino, a lawyer for the Laundrie family, told The Sun on November 23 that Laundrie committed suicide.

“A gunshot wound to the head caused Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s death, and the manner of death was suicide,” he said.

“Chris and Roberta are still grieving the loss of their son, and both families are hoping that these findings will bring closure.”

The weapon was reportedly missing from its case; however, Bertolino claims that it was discovered inside the home by FBI and North Port Police Department officers.

When asked why the location of the missing gun wasn’t made public, Bertolino said he and law enforcement agreed it was “best for that information not to be public.”

“Imagine, in the frantic atmosphere of the time, if the public thought…,” he said.

