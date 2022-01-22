After getting his head stuck in a training toilet, firefighters had to cut the toddler free.

After getting his head stuck in a training toilet, a toddler was cut free by firefighters.

Before it slid down and became stuck, Edward Johnson, who is almost two, was dancing around with it on his head.

Even with washing-up liquid, Jodie Soley, 24, couldn’t get it off.

Her mother, who had come over to assist her, was also unable to remove the plastic seat.

“I called the fire department, and even they laughed,” Jodie said.

“I don’t think they’ve ever seen anything like this.”

At a fire station in Darlington, County Durham, crews cut off the seat.

“Edward was just laughing throughout it all,” Jodie said. A station spokesman said, “It wasn’t a bog standard rescue.”