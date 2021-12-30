After going missing in 2019, the UK’s last living Greater Mouse-eared bat was discovered.

After going missing in 2019, the UK’s last living Greater Mouse-eared bat was found.

To the delight of conservationists, a bat thought to be the last of its kind in the UK has been spotted years after it was last seen.

Until the young male was discovered in 2002, the greater mouse-eared bat had been officially declared extinct in the UK since 1990.

Until he vanished in 2019, bat experts kept track of his whereabouts each year, leading to fears that he had died.

However, while conducting a hibernation survey in Sussex shortly before Christmas, Sussex Bat Group came across the same male, indicating that he is now likely to be close to 20 years old.

The Bat Conservation Trust stated, “This is the UK’s rarest mammal, with only one known individual.”

“It went’missing’ in 2019, but we’re all glad it’s back.”

While the bodies of greater mouse-eared bats only grow to around 8cm in length, their 40cm wingspan makes them the largest of the UK’s 18 bat species – though they are also found in other parts of Europe.

According to the People’s Trust for Endangered Species, the species was first discovered in the UK in 1958, followed by the discovery of two hibernating colonies along the south coast of England in the 1960s.

It feeds on moths, spiders, crickets, beetles, and other insects, and spends the summer roosting in buildings and caves and the winter months in caves, mines, and cellars.

The barbastelle, another of England’s rarest bats, and the greater horseshoe bat have both been seen hibernating in two disused railway tunnels during the winter.

The tunnels have been designated as special conservation areas for the animals, whose numbers have plummeted over the last century as a result of habitat loss and fragmentation, a lack of food, and the destruction of their roosts.

In October of last year, Forestry England and the Bat Conservation Trust began experimenting with artificial intelligence in order to learn more about the secretive creatures’ habits. The technology was used to detect bat echolocation calls in the south west of England.

The algorithms identified 1.7 million bat calls from eight species and two species groups out of a total of 7 million potential sounds.

Calls from the barbastelle, common pipistrelle, noctule, and greater horseshoe bat were among the recordings.

