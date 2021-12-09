After government workers removed my boiler and left me shivering in my freezing house, they now refuse to replace it.

After government workers removed my boiler, I’ve been left shivering in my freezing house… and now they refuse to replace it.

After government workers removed their boiler, a family was left without heat or hot water, and they now refuse to replace it.

Stefan Clarkson, 46, and Diane Clarkson, 49, applied for a £10,000 Green Homes Grant to replace their inefficient 20-year-old boiler and all of the radiators in their Yorkshire home.

Work was supposed to begin on June 28th, and government-approved contractors had just days before removed their old boiler and all of their radiators in preparation.

But, according to Stefan, shipping delays from China caused by Covid and a lack of parts caused the installation to be pushed back THREE times.

They didn’t arrive in time for the £10,000 voucher to expire on Tuesday.

Stefan, who is disabled and suffers from a heart condition, was unable to find alternative suppliers – who must be approved by the government scheme – who could complete the work sooner.

The family, which includes stepson Lewis, 29, and daughter Théa, 13, has been forced to move into the home of a friend.

They have no savings and only went ahead with the renovation work because they were eligible for a voucher covering 100% of the costs under the government’s eco scheme.

They were also forced to remove the boiler themselves after the installation company claimed it was not within their scope of work.

Stefan, who lives in Skelbrooke, Yorkshire, has appealed, but has been told that no extension will be granted.

“The boiler has been removed, I have literally nothing – I might as well live in a warehouse,” the father of two explained.

“I’m at a loss for words; I’m at a loss for what to do.”

“The government has flatly refused to extend the voucher in any way.”

“I’ve even told them that it’s clearly making me sick, that I have mental health issues and a severe disability, and they don’t seem to care.”

“I feel like I’ve been duped, that this whole scheme that was supposed to help you go green and get a better heating system has left you with nothing.”

“I just feel like I’ve let my family down because there was already an adequate heating system in place before, and the only reason I did this was because the grant was available.”

“At this point, I can’t afford to put anything back in.”

Stefan received a £10,000 grant to replace all of the radiators and boilers in his four-bedroom bungalow.

The installers had to cancel at the last minute twice over the summer, and they did it again last week.

During this year’s global shipping crisis, he said they blamed China for shipping delays.

“It was all quoted up through one of their…,” Stefan, who is nearly immobile and suffers from depression and thyroid issues, said.

