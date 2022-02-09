After growing up with poltergeists, a woman decides to become a ghost hunter.

A poltergeist-affected woman grows up to be a ghost hunter.

Ruth Roper-Wilde claimed a poltergeist would throw objects around and knock on doors at a former family home, among other unexplained incidents.

Ruth Roper Wylde, a ghost hunter and author, first had a ghoulish encounter as a child when a knife started spinning randomly on the kitchen table – and now she’s writing her sixth book about her spooky experiences.

When she heard a noise, she was happily chatting with her mother while clearing the plates in the farmhouse where they lived at the time.

she claimed it would throw objects around and knock on doors, sparking a lifelong fascination with poltergeists and other unexplained phenomena.

“We lived in an old house that had originally been a farmhouse,” Ruth, who was born in Paris, explained.

It was poltergeist-like.

It’d jumble things up.”

After that unusual spine-chilling kitchen incident, she first thought the house was haunted.

She was clearing plates with her mother when one of the table knives began spinning and making a noise while they were conversing.

“It gradually made its way to the table’s edge, fell off the edge, but instead of falling to the floor, it kept spinning and eventually hit the floor,” Ruth explained.

“My mother thought there had to be a scientific explanation, but when she took out a measuring tape and measured the distance from the table’s edge to where the knife was, she said, ‘Well, that wasn’t gravity, was it?'”

A series of unexplained events followed, including a tea towel flattening and neatly folding itself into a square.

There were also loud crashing noises, as well as the turning on and off of a cooker and outside lights, as well as bangs on the bathroom door.

Ruth worked in the Civil Service for the majority of her career before taking a partial retirement in 2016.

She began writing after that, and she has since published a number of books about various paranormal events.

Ruth has written five ghost books and is currently working on her sixth.

She’s currently investigating ghost sightings across Berkshire and has already discovered some particularly haunted locales.

Near Caesars Camp, near Sandhurst, there are events like:

