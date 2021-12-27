After gunfire erupted at a gas station convenience store in Garland, Texas, three people were killed and another was injured.

After gunfire erupts at a gas station convenience store in Garland, Texas, three people are killed and another is injured.

Gunfire erupted inside a gas station convenience store in Texas, killing three people and injuring another.

At around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, police in Dallas responded to a shooting inside a Garland convenience store.

Inside the store, police discovered four male victims who had been shot.

Three victims died at the scene, while the fourth was taken to the hospital.

More to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.