After gunfire on a weekend visit, Haiti’s prime minister was forced to flee.

After gunfire during a weekend visit, Haiti’s prime minister was forced to flee.

Henry had been warned by criminal organizations not to enter Gonaives city.

Colombia’s BOGOTA

On Saturday in the city of Gonaives, Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry was attacked by an armed group as he walked out of a cathedral after attending a mass to commemorate the country’s 218th anniversary of independence.

The shootout occurred as Henry and his entourage were leaving the parish of Saint Charles de Borome, according to local media. One person was killed and two were injured.

The official delegation is shot in a video posted on social media, and the prime minister is hurriedly removed from the scene by security forces.

There were no worshippers inside the structure; only local officials and a government delegation were present.

Despite threats from the armed group, who warned Henry not to enter the city, the religious ceremony took place.

On Sunday, the prime minister thanked religious leaders for “making it their duty, in spite of the tense situation that prevailed in the city, to sing the traditional Te Deum as part of the commemoration of the 218th anniversary of national independence,” as he tweeted.

“Today, our enemies, the enemies of the Haitian people, are terrorists who are not afraid to use violence to kill people with all their might, or kidnap, take away their freedom, and rape.”

And do everything for the money,” Henry said in a Haitian Creole statement.

Henry was unable to participate in the events scheduled for that day, which included giving a speech in a city plaza.

Tensions have been rising since President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in June, amid criminal gang violence, fuel shortages, food price increases, and a political vacuum that has thrown the country into political and social chaos.