After having his teeth pulled, a Glasgow man was beaten up by his enraged partner, who referred to him as “grandfather.”

A Glasgow woman has walked free from court after attacking her partner just moments after berating him for having dental work done.

On November 12th, Stephanie Campbell turned on Richard Walker at their home in Ibrox.

After saying that he looked like a “grandfather” after the operation, the 49-year-old smacked Mr Walker with a wooden stick and hurled ladders at him.

Campbell pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Walker, as well as a police officer and a custody officer, at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The first offender also admitted to threatening or abusing another person.

For her good behavior, she was given a structured deferred sentence and will return to court in May.

“You must take care of yourself to ensure that this does not happen again,” Sheriff Matthew Jackson QC said.

“It’s been noted that you’re doing alternative therapy, and your partner will be relieved to know that you’re seeing someone else.”

“It appears you were traumatized and drank for the first time in years.”

Campbell was said to have returned home in a “bad mood” around 7 p.m. at a previous hearing.

“Nobody cared about her,” she explained to Mr Walker.

“She told Mr Walker that he looks like a grandfather and that he is not the same ‘Ricky’ that she remembered,” prosecutor Lauren Sangray said.

“This was due to the fact that he had to have his teeth extracted, which was a major dental procedure.”

Mr Walker was able to wrest ladders from Campbell’s grasp in the hallway.

“She took a wooden stick and walked over to Mr Walker, striking him across the body and arms,” Miss Sangray continued.

“She slammed her hands together, grazing Mr Walker on the cheek.”

Mr Campbell was able to disarm Campbell once more before she reclaimed the ladders and threw them at him, narrowly missing contact.

The assailant then proceeded to throw a television and a table.

Before fleeing to her mother’s home nearby, Campbell called Mr Walker a “f***ing c***.”

Campbell was apprehended before she bit PC Jessica White.

