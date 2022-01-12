After he was ‘killed by boyfriend,’ TikTok star Rory Teasley revealed his heartbreaking final post about growing older.

Rory Teasley, a TIKTOK star, shared a satirical video in which he lamented turning 30 – the day his boyfriend allegedly strangled him.

After cops were called to an apartment in Pontiac, Michigan on Thursday night, the social media influencer, 28, was discovered not breathing.

After being taken to the hospital, Teasley was pronounced dead.

Teasley, who had over 200,000 followers on TikTok, was known for posting comedy and dance videos.

On Thursday, he posted on the social media site, lamenting the fact that he was growing older.

The star appeared to be “struggling” to get off the sofa in the video, before clutching the bottom of his back.

“Getting old a MF (sic),” he wrote in the caption.

On the social media site, the video received over 3,300 likes.

Insider reports that the influencer’s boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins, is accused of strangling him following a fight over the 2016 shooter game Overwatch.

According to Oakland County jail records, Watkins has been charged with homicide and is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference on January 18, according to police.

As news of Rory’s death spread, dozens of tributes poured in.

“RIP really hurt the city off this one you will be missed such a beautiful soul (sic),” one person said.

“It’s sad you didn’t even get to 30… we love u Rory (sic),” said another.

“Pontiac legend! Rest peacefully,” wrote a third.

Insider reached out to the TikToker management team for comment, but they did not respond.

