After heavy rain, a councillor has slammed Glasgow’s’short-sighted’ flood prevention.

Residents are said to be afraid of rainy days because blocked drains and gullies cause flooding, while the council blamed the problems on the ‘atrocious’ weekend weather.

Cllr Jill Brown has called for a proactive street and gully cleaning program to avoid the localized flooding she saw over the weekend.

Due to heavy rain, pavements became “impassable,” with residents reporting problems on Cowal Road and Lauderdale Gardens, near Hyndland Secondary School.

Glasgow City Council should “get a grip on local services,” according to the Labour councillor, and address flooding issues at frequent hotspots.

According to a council spokeswoman, the two streets have been inspected in response to reports, and plans are in place to clear the affected gullies and remove excess leaves.

Repeated flooding sites should be reported to the council’s website so that they get “special attention,” she said.

“It’s so frustrating to see streets and pavements flooded when I know I’ve previously reported the blocked gullies to council officers,” Cllr Brown, who represents Partick East and Kelvindale, said.

“To prevent flooding before it becomes a problem, the council needs to get a handle on local services and implement a proper street and gully cleaning program.”

“Waiting until the damage is done is so short-sighted.

Residents in my neighborhood are afraid of flooding on rainy days, which is unacceptable.”

Flooding has also been reported near Anderston train station, which has been dubbed the “Great Loch of Anderston” by frustrated residents.

“I had to use my phone light to avoid stepping into the water and tripping over the paving the other night,” Bailie Christy Mearns said.

“Given the danger to pedestrians, particularly those with disabilities, why hasn’t it been fixed?”

The local council depot has been notified of the problem, with the goal of finding a “more permanent solution.”

Flooding was also reported on Aikenhead Road in the city’s south end.

“The weather at the weekend was atrocious,” the council spokeswoman said, responding to Cllr Brown’s concerns about flooding.

