After her 5-year-old daughter was found ‘raped and killed’ in a vacant house, her mother was charged with murder and human trafficking.

After the death of little Kamarie Holland, Kristy Siple, 35, was arrested in Columbus, Georgia on Tuesday.

On the morning of December 13, around 6.15 a.m., Siple reported the five-year-old missing to the police.

She told cops she awoke to find Kamarie missing and the front door ajar.

Officials said Kamarie’s body was discovered inside a vacant home in Phoenix City, Alabama, on the same day.

Authorities believe Kamarie died of asphyxiation after being sexually assaulted, according to authorities.

According to WRBL, Siple was charged with three counts of felony murder in the course of a kidnapping, as well as sodomy and rape of Kamarie and human trafficking in the first degree.

She was the second person arrested in the aftermath of Kamarie’s death.

Jeremy Williams, 37, has been charged with capital murder and has been in custody for two weeks.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

According to authorities, Williams had previously lived in the house where Kamarie’s remains were discovered and has been accused of kidnapping the girl.

Siple and Williams had a previous relationship, according to cops, but no details about it were provided.

Corey Holland, Kamarie’s father, said her mother is a “monster” in a statement to WRBL.

The statement reads, “The amount of pain Kristy has caused us by ripping Kamarie from our lives will never cease.”

“We’re relieved to learn she’s been apprehended.

We are one step closer to bringing Kamarie to justice, and we hope that justice is served.

Kristy should be given the maximum penalty possible.”

“She’s a monster,” it goes on to say.

A true mother would protect and die for her children.

Kristy is a psychopath.

My family and I will continue to mourn the loss of our angel Kamarie, and we respectfully request that you continue to spread the word about her and the justice she deserves.”