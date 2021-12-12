After her boss ordered her to share a (dollar)4,400 tip with coworkers, a waitress was fired.

After her boss ordered her to share the (dollar)4,400 tip with her coworkers, the waitress was fired.

A WAITRESS who was given a massive (dollar)4,400 tip by a stranger was fired after her boss demanded she share it with her coworkers.

Grant Wise, a real estate mogul, gave the money to Ryan Brandt after he and friends went to the Oven and Tap in Bentonville, Arkansas, earlier this month and each contributed (dollar)100.

Wise, who came up with the concept of the ‘(dollar)100 club’ during the pandemic, told KNWA that he called the restaurant ahead of time to make sure servers didn’t share tips.

As he handed over the money, Brandt and another waitress were in tears.

Soon after, restaurant managers told Brandt she’d have to split the tip with all of her coworkers, which she claims has never happened in the three-and-a-half years she’s been there.

“I was told that I would be giving my cash over to my shift manager and I would be taking home 20%,” the University of Arkansas graduate, who is in her early 30s, told Fox 59.

She was “devastated,” she said, because she had intended to use the money to help pay off her student loans.

Wise found out Brandy had been fired for “violating” the restaurant’s rules just a few days later.

According to 5 News, the businessman chose the Oven and Tap because it was one of his favorite restaurants.

He gave Brandt her tip after dinner in a video that was captured and shared on Instagram.

“I’m so sorry to interrupt everyone’s dinner,” he says in the video.

“We have a table full of absolutely incredible people who have traveled from all over the country, and we’re hosting a (dollar)100 Dinner Club tonight.”

“Everyone at this table has contributed or tipped (dollar)100 for you and the other waitress, who was forced to go home due to illness.”

“Then we shared it on social media, and we got a little more money, so we’re tipping a total of (dollar)4,400 for you to split with the other girl who looked after us.”

After the announcement, Brandt was visibly upset, but Wise soon learned that the restaurant managers had requested that she split her tip.

Wise attempted to contact the owner to “ensure that everything was going to be OK,” but was unsuccessful.

He then returned to Oven and Tap to retrieve his money and hand it over to Brandt outside the restaurant, according to him.

