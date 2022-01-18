After her car was left parked on the pavement, a furious mother left a note for the’self-entitled a**hole’ BMW driver.

After a car left parked on the sidewalk blocking the way, a furious mother leaves a note for the’self-entitled a**hole’ BMW driver.

In a furious note on their windscreen, a MUM slammed a BMW driver who parked their car on the sidewalk as a “self-entitled a**hole.”

Emma wrote the enraged letter after her children were forced to walk in the street due to the “inconsiderate” driver.

“Some people think they’re so entitled,” she said, sharing a video of the car straddling the pavement on TikTok.

Of course they have a BMW.

“Because of that car, my kids had to walk in the street.”

You’ve been flagged.

“Please be more considerate,” she said, before adding, “That should do it.”

A flurry of supportive comments greeted the video.

“You’re right,” one of them said.

People believe they can park their cars anywhere and are unconcerned about the inconvenience or danger they may cause to others.

“I could have done worse,” another added, “but it’s a start.”

“They have a badge… a BMW badge,” said a third.

As a result, they can park anywhere.”

However, some people thought Emma’s reaction was exaggerated.

“However, what is the actual issue? I’m perplexed,” one user commented.

“I hope the therapy helps after such a tragedy,” said another.

“People are saying that emergency services can still get through,” Emma, who goes by the app handle Mrs_Sunflower10, said in a later video in response to comments claiming she overreacted.

“There would be no problem for emergency services to get through if the BMW was parked on the other side of the road, so please stop justifying it.”

“Omg, your kids were lucky to survive that ordeal,” one comment read. Emma responded, “That is not the point.”

“In the first place, the car shouldn’t have been parked on the sidewalk.

“I wasn’t just thinking about myself; I was also thinking about wheelchair users, motorized scooter riders, and pushchair users.”

“Whenever I go about my daily life, I always consider other people – something this BMW owner did not.”