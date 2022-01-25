After her naked photos were sent to all of her coworkers, the OnlyFans model claims she was fired from her job as a police officer.

A COLORADO cop claims she was fired after her coworkers discovered her OnlyFans account.

Melissa Williams, a 28-year veteran of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, was forced to “retire” after more than 11 years on the job.

Williams, 46, said she started posting explicit content on OnlyFans in May 2020 to spice up her sex life with her husband and get away from her dangerous and difficult job.

“My personal sex life was completely separate from my job,” the ex-cop explained to Jam Press.

She discovered that several of her coworkers had joined her page in order to “investigate her conduct,” and that they had shared her photos with the entire local police force and jail staff.

“I was shocked and terrified,” she explained, “because I never wanted these two parts of my life to collide.”

An anonymous tip alerted Williams’ boss, who filed a complaint against her.

“Then I was enraged and embarrassed because the notice went on to say that five of my coworkers – all in lower and higher ranks than me – had gained access to my paid account in order to access my private content in order to investigate my conduct.”

“I didn’t think it was appropriate or professional.”

Everyone seemed to want to see me naked.”

Williams discovered her images were widely shared among local forces and the jail staff after her seductive content made its way to her coworkers.

“Everything was treated as if it were breaking news.

That’s when I had to take a stress leave because I couldn’t sleep, couldn’t eat, and it was extremely frustrating and upsetting.

“I didn’t think of my OnlyFans page as a professional endeavor.”

“A lot of the material my husband and I shared was stuff we’d taken over the years in our private sex life.”

“I was working up to 60-hour weeks,” the model continued, “so mostly my husband ran the page and shared my pictures, and then we’d have fun dressing me up and taking special photos to share.”

“After a stressful week at work, it was a fun way for us to unwind and be creative together.”

“I never wore a uniform in any of my photographs.”

Most of my fans believe I’m a stay-at-home mom because of my false persona.

My bosses seemed to be policing my room.”

Williams’ mental health suffered as a result of the situation, and she eventually spent 12 weeks with a doctor who advised her not to return to her previous job.

A severance package was offered to her during her time off…

