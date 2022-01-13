‘The woman places her baby for adoption after her sperm donor claims to be Japanese but is actually Chinese.’

‘The woman places her baby for adoption after her sperm donor claimed to be Japanese when he was actually Chinese.’

The woman, a Tokyo resident in her 30s, has a child with her husband but did not want to have another after learning he had a hereditary condition, so she looked for a donor on social media.

The donor she chose claimed to be Japanese and a graduate of Kyoto University, and that they had romped ten times, according to the newspaper Tokyo Shimbun.

However, the woman discovered the donor was Chinese after becoming pregnant in June 2019.

She was taken aback when she learned that he went to a different university.

According to reports, it was too late to abort the baby by the time she discovered it.

She chose to adopt the child as a result.

She is now seeking damages of 330 million yen (£2.1 million) for “emotional distress” caused by his deception.

According to reports, the woman’s lawyer stated that she chose to sue the sperm donor in order to prevent other women from being duped.

He explained, “In Japan, there is no public or legal system for sperm donation.”

A child welfare officer, Mizuho Sasaki, described the woman as “shallow.”

“It is unacceptable to treat the child as an object,” she told VICE.

“However, I believe that placing the child with a capable foster parent is preferable.”

