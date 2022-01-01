After her ten-year boyfriend proposes to her, Sharleen Spiteri of Texas is speechless.

After her ten-year boyfriend proposed, Sharleen Spiteri of Texas was speechless.

The singer admitted she had no idea why celebrity chef Bryn Williams decided to propose on the spur of the moment.

“I thought he was having a heart attack,” the singer explained.

“It took him ten years to ask me to marry him.”

It took me that long.

“Who knows what pushed him over the edge?”

Sharleen and Bryn, 39, had intended to keep their engagement a secret.

However, when she appeared on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 breakfast show to discuss her new album, he noticed the singer’s diamond ring.

“I’m taking a bit of a beamer,” Sharleen responded when put on the spot.

But, yes, Bryn proposed to me.”

“Well, I ain’t married yet,” she joked when asked if she was officially off the market.

Sharleen and Bryn live in London, but they visit his family in Wales on weekends.

He is the head chef at Odette’s, a trendy restaurant in London’s Primrose Hill, where he received his training from Marco Pierre White.

Bryn also owns and operates a beachside restaurant in north Wales.

Sharleen, who was born in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, was previously married to Ashley Heath, the father of her 14-year-old daughter Misty Kyd.

In 2005, they announced their breakup.

On April 21, Texas will release his album Jump On Board.

Thierry Henry, an ex-footballer, appears in the video for the single Let’s Work It Out.