After her third Christmas without him, a Glasgow mother pays tribute to her ‘in heaven’ son.

After her third Christmas without her son, a Glasgow mother pays tribute to him as if he were ‘in heaven.’

Rhys Bonner, who had been missing since July 2019, was only 19 years old when he was discovered dead on marshland between Easterhouse and Gartloch Village.

Stephanie, his mother, paid an emotional tribute to her son over the holidays.

A Glasgow mother who is celebrating her third Christmas without her son has paid a heartfelt tribute to him ‘in heaven.’

Stephanie Bonner wrote an emotional post about her missing son Rhys on social media.

Rhys was only 19 when he died in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on July 24, 2019, after going missing for 15 days from his home in Barlanark.

His body was later discovered in Glasgow marshland.

Stephanie wrote on the ‘Justice for Rhys Bonner’ Facebook page, “Merry Xmas in Heaven.”

Our lovely child.

“With every breath we take, we miss you more.

“My whole [world]revolves around my firstborn.”

According to the Daily Record, the 38-year-old previously reached out to Lynn Cannon, 49, who was facing her first Christmas without her son Jamie since he vanished in May.

The bereaved mothers banded together in their grief to console one another.

Stephanie, a mother of five, previously told the Daily Record: “I wanted to contact Lynn because I understand how she feels.”

“At least I know where Rhys is, but those 15 days he was missing were the worst of my life, so I understand how Lynn feels.”

“For a mother, it’s the worst pain imaginable.”

Rhys had planned to meet a friend at McDonald’s before going to see his father watch football, but he never showed up.

On August 8, 2019, two weeks after he vanished, police discovered his half-naked body in marshland between Glasgow’s Easterhouse and Gartloch Village neighborhoods.

Jamie Cannon, also 19, went missing in Saltcoats, Ayrshire, on his way to college on May 20.

Stephanie has since called Lynn to offer her support, and the two women have formed a bond.

“Lynn and I talked on the phone, and she continues to amaze me,” Stephanie said.

She is incredibly strong and maintains her composure for her other two sons.

“I ended up crying, and she was there to console me.”

When she is going through her own hell, it takes someone truly exceptional to do so.

,

Short summary of Infosurhoy.