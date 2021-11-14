After his £10k Pinarello bike was ‘nicked’ while he was stopping for coffee during the Tour de France, Geraint Thomas had no choice but to take an Uber home.

During a training ride in Menton, the Welshman, who won the Tour de France in 2018, stopped for a coffee but had to return to his home in Monaco by car.

There is a lovely coffee shop in Menton.

My bike, however, was stolen.

“I’m currently living in an Uber home.”

It’s a Dogma F decked out in F12 decals.

Wheels that don’t match and must be washed (hashtag)oneofakind

“It appears that it can happen to anyone!” one person exclaimed after his bike was stolen.

“This makes my blood boil!!!” exclaimed someone else.

“Gutted G, hope you get it back soon..” wrote another Twitter user, expressing sympathy for the Tour champion.

After a difficult 2021 season, Thomas is now enjoying a well-deserved break.

Rider of the Ineos Grenadiers

This summer, he hoped to make a run at a second Tour title.

However, after a crash early on, the 35-year-old was forced to abandon the race due to the effects of a dislocated shoulder.

Last month, the Olympic gold medalist underwent shoulder surgery, and this week, he began light training.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen each other.

“The first ten minutes felt long and unsteady, but the next ten minutes were fantastic.” I was hoping for more, but it’s great to be back.

Because he is currently without a contract for the 2022 season, Thomаs’ future at Ineos is uncertain, though he is expected to sign a new one.

