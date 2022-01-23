After his 16-year-old son becomes critically ill with post-Covid syndrome, which attacks his heart, kidneys, and liver, his mother issues a warning.

UNTIL IT WAS TOO LATE, A MOTHER was completely unaware that one of her children had Covid-19.

Branson, Rosie Diven’s son, had been vomiting and had lost his appetite when she took him to the emergency room on December 10.

The boy had no sore throat or cough, as in most Covid cases, and he was sent home after a negative test.

Branson, on the other hand, became sicker as the days passed.

“I told them, ‘We have to go back,'” Rosie explained.

They returned to the urgent care center on December 16 for a re-evaluation of the boy by the family nurse practitioner.

“We walk in the door, and she says, ‘I don’t know what this is, but it’s not the flu,'” Rosie said, referring to Branson’s first visit, when he was diagnosed with the flu.

Rosie and Branson were taken to Florence, South Carolina’s McLeod Children’s Hospital.

Branson, on the other hand, had tested negative for Covid yet again, and his condition was deteriorating.

The 16-year-old was flown to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston, which has been dubbed one of the best pediatric hospitals in the country.

“I knew it was serious as soon as they said they were going to call the helicopter,” the boy’s mother said.

Branson tested negative for Covid yet again, but doctors discovered antibodies from a disease known as multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children [MIS-C].

Even if someone is asymptomatic, the condition is a delayed inflammatory response to COVID that can appear out of nowhere weeks or even months after an infection.

Because it attacks all of the major organs at once, the disorder has the potential to be fatal.

It had peaked at the start of the pandemic, when variants were spreading across the country.

The highly contagious Omicron variant has inundated many pediatric hospitals, resulting in a surge in patients.

Many doctors, however, hoped that the variant would not trigger MIS-C, as Delta had not when it was at its peak.

Branson’s doctors at Shawn Jenkins checked an inflammation marker called ferritin in the teen when he arrived at the hospital.

The normal range is 40 to 200.

“He had 80,000,” Rosie said.

The boy’s heart, kidneys, and liver had all been affected by the disease.

“If I hadn’t taken him in Thursday night, they said he wouldn’t have woken up Friday morning,” Rosie told The Daily Beast.

“He was moving at a breakneck pace.”

Branson appeared “a little out of it” when he was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit, according to the boy’s mother.

Branson had to be sedated and intubated, but his mother claimed he was in good spirits…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.