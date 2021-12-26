After his bid for freedom was turned down, serial killer “Hannibal the Cannibal” will “die in an underground glass cell.”

This week, Robert Maudsley, 68, was informed that he will be imprisoned until his death.

Maudsley, who was convicted of murdering a child molester and other criminals, argued that he should be allowed to spend the rest of his time in prison with the “general population.”

However, he was deemed too dangerous to mix with other inmates and guards at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire, where he is being held.

“He was told no last month but appealed the decision and wanted to spend Christmas in the company of other humans,” an insider told the Daily Star.

“However, he’s just been told no one more time.

“Being alone for that long has an effect on you.”

They can’t risk what he might do because he isn’t okay.

“They can’t afford to take the chance.”

Maudsley will now spend the rest of his life, 23 hours a day, in a glass cell beneath the prison, which was built in 1983, nearly ten years after his sentence began.

Because he was wrongly accused of eating the brain of one of his murder victims, the killer was given the gruesome moniker Hannibal the Cannibal.

Maudsley, from Toxeth in Liverpool, committed his first murder in 1974, when he was picked up by a builder named John Farrell and taken back to his flat in North London for sex while working as a rent boy.

Maudsley, then 20, became enraged when Farrell showed him photos of a young girl he had abused and slowly garrotted him, turning the builder’s face blue.

He surrendered to police and was taken to Broadmoor Hospital, where he was given the nickname “Blue,” after the color of his victim’s face.

Following his first gruesome prison murder in 1977, Maudsley was dubbed “Spoons.”

He and another psychopath kidnapped an inmate and tortured him to death for nine hours in his cell.

The man was discovered with a spoon hanging out of his mouth and his head “cracked open like a boiled egg.”

Despite the fact that the guard’s claim that Maudsley had eaten a portion of the victim’s brain was false, the monster was labeled as a “cannibal.”

Maudsley was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to Wakefield Prison, which was dubbed Monster Mansion due to the large number of notorious inmates who were housed there.

The fiend went on another bloody rampage here, killing two people…

