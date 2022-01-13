After his death, the parents of a ‘Jeopardy!’ champion sue the hospital.

After his death, the parents of a ‘Jeopardy!’ champion have filed a lawsuit against the hospital.

LAS VEGAS — The parents of a five-time “Jeopardy!” champion say a Las Vegas-area hospital where he had abdominal surgery is to blame for their son’s death in February 2021.

Brayden Smith, who died at the age of 24, was one of the final “Jeopardy!” contestants to appear with host Alex Trebek before his death in November 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Trebek died at the age of 80.

Scott and Deborah Smith, Smith’s parents, filed a lawsuit against St. in Nevada state court on Monday.

Henderson’s Rose Dominican Hospital-Siena Campus, Dignity Health, and a number of doctors and nurses are among those involved.

Two doctors and a nurse allege negligence and medical malpractice in the 14-page civil complaint and affidavits.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in excess of (dollar)15,000 in damages.

According to Dignity Health spokesman Gordon Absher, the company is “reviewing the case but do not comment on pending litigation.”

“This case isn’t just about death,” said the parents’ attorney, Robert Murdock.

“Before he died, Brayden suffered because the hospital, its nurses, and the home health nurse failed to properly educate and care for this young man with a new ostomy.”

Smith had ulcerative colitis and had surgery at St. Vincent’s Hospital in January 2021.

According to the court documents, Rose had his colon removed.

He was sent home for recuperation, but he collapsed three weeks later and was rushed back to the hospital, where he died of blood clots in his lungs, according to the report.

Smith was never given anticoagulants after surgery, according to the lawsuit, and the doctors and nurses who treated him failed to follow medical guidelines.

Smith, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was a University of Nevada, Las Vegas graduate, a National Merit Scholar semifinalist, and a Quiz Bowl veteran.

During his “Jeopardy!” winning streak, he earned (dollar)115,798 and his victories were closely followed by Las Vegas residents.

