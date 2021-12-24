After his ex-wife filed a child support claim, the father was barred from leaving Israel for 8,000 years under a strange divorce law.

Noam Huppert, 44, is prohibited from leaving the country until December 31, 9999, unless he pays more than (dollar)3 million in child support.

It effectively amounts to an 8,000-year sentence for the Australian father.

After his ex-wife returned to Israel and filed a divorce case against him in an Israeli court in 2012, he moved to Israel to be closer to his two young children, according to news.com.au.

The court issued a “stay-of-exit” order against Huppert in 2013.

It forbids him from leaving the country, even for vacation or work, until he pays a “future debt” for his two children’s child maintenance until they reach the age of eighteen.

“I’ve been imprisoned in Israel since 2013,” Huppert said.

He claimed he is one of many foreign nationals who have been “persecuted by Israel’s ‘justice’ system solely because they married Israeli women.”

He admitted, “I am one of them.”

It’s unclear why the court order has been in effect for nearly 8,000 years, but December 31, 9999 is thought to be the highest number that fits the date field.

Huppert, who works as an analytical chemist for a pharmaceutical company, wants to share his story “to help other Australians who may face this potentially fatal experience.”

According to Sorin Luca, director of the documentary No Exit Order, Israel’s divorce laws allow women to place a travel ban on the father of their children to ensure that they receive child support payments.

Men are expected to pay 100% or more of their income to support their children, and if they can’t make the monthly payments, they face up to 21 days in prison.

The exact number of men affected by the law is “almost impossible to determine,” according to British journalist Marianne Azizi, who has been campaigning to raise awareness about the issue.

“I couldn’t get numbers from any foreign embassy,” she explained.

However, according to the journalist, who appeared in the 2019 documentary No Exit Order, “hundreds” of Australian citizens are in the same situation.

“This is a closely guarded secret,” she added.

I’m sure there are hundreds (of Australians) there if other foreign nationals are like them.”

Marianne became interested in the subject after her own husband was stranded in Israel while visiting his children.

