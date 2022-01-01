After his joke ‘Downing Street rave’ goes viral, Jon Mancini of the Arches raises £100,000 for the homeless.

After his joke ‘Downing Street rave’ went viral, Jon Mancini of the Arches raised £100,000 for the homeless.

When a joke between friends racked up 1.2 million followers, the 52-year-old Arches and SWG3 icon was taken aback, so he decided to put it to good use and raise money for Shelter.

Jon Mancini, a DJ and filmmaker, went viral and raised tens of thousands of dollars for the homeless.

He used the response to raise money for charity after inventing a fake Facebook event called ‘Xmas Eve Rave at 10 Downing Street’ in response to stories of parties there during lockdown.

So far, a virtual ‘Downing Street’ has raised £100,000 for Shelter thanks to a live stream.

The response to the page, which began as a joke between friends, stunned the 52-year-old The Arches and SWG3 icon.

He decided to try and do some good after it quickly grew to 1.2 million followers.

Jon asked everyone on the page to donate £1 to Shelter, the UK’s largest homeless charity, via a funding link in order to raise £1.2 million to help those in desperate need.

In exchange for their support, the well-known DJ hosted a virtual rave in front of a green screen at 10 Downing Street, in collaboration with Glasgow’s StreetRave, which featured a slew of other well-known DJs.

“I honestly can’t believe the reaction to this – I made it up to make my friends laugh at a time when people were feeling pretty down about what was clearly coming, and angry at the various political leaders,” Jon said.

“I had no idea it would take off like this.”

It was never intended to be a grand political statement, a call to rebellion, or anything of the sort; rather, it was intended to be a bit of fun, which I believe we all need right now.

As a few enthusiastic types seemed to believe, I wasn’t asking anyone to storm Downing Street.

“However, with such a large audience and everyone engaged, many of them getting the spirit of what I was after, I thought it would be a waste not to try and achieve something from all these strangers coming together – much like the dance music community in general has done over the years.”

“So a few friends and I put in a little bit.”

