After his pal Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and his family went skiing, Prince Andrew holed up in Windsor alone.

After his friend Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking — and his family went on a ski vacation — Prince Andrew was holed up alone in Windsor last night.

On Tuesday, a New York judge will decide whether his accuser Virginia Giuffre’s assault claims can proceed to trial.

Andrew, who is 61 years old, denies any wrongdoing.

“He could be feeling very, very uncomfortable right now,” Chauntae Davies, a victim of Maxwell and billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, said of Andrew.

According to a grooming victim, Andrew must face a criminal investigation into any ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s underage abuse ring.

Jennifer Araoz, who was 15 at the time she was raped by Epstein, demanded that the royal be investigated just hours after his friend Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking.

“The authorities should have been investigating other people a long time ago,” Jennifer, a 34-year-old make-up artist, told The Sun.

“Any women who were involved with Prince Andrew should be investigated.

“In my opinion, the TV interview he had to ‘prove his innocence’ didn’t come across very well.”

“It’s hard to say whether the authorities will look into other people if they haven’t already.”

“However, I have a lot of faith in the legal system.”

They’ll go further if they believe it’s necessary.”

Attorneys for Maxwell’s victims said last night that Andrew should be “quaking in his boots.”

A New York court will decide on Tuesday whether Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, can proceed to trial next year in her civil lawsuit against the Duke of York.

Ms Giuffre, who now lives in Perth, Western Australia, hinted yesterday that Maxwell’s guilty verdict was only the beginning — without mentioning Andrew by name.

“Now I can start thinking about the others who need to be held accountable,” she said.

“Epstein and Maxwell robbed me of a part of my childhood that I’ll never be able to reclaim.

But, let’s just say, they weren’t the only ones involved.

“To me, justice entails naming and shaming everyone involved in the sex ring, including the greasers.”

Andrew was holed up in Windsor last night after his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie jetted off for a winter skiing vacation without him.

Last night, however, sources close to the Prince were defiant.

“This was Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, not the Duke’s,” a friend of Andrew’s said.

“Nothing new or significant has been brought up in relation to the Duke.”

“Any mentions were merely glancing blows, not full-fledged body blows.”

