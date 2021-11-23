After his Peppa Pig speech, Boris is fortunate that his opponent is charisma-free Keir Starmer.

Tennis is a sport that BORIS Johnson enjoys.

He understands the cost of “unforced errors.”

Why does he continue to appoint them to the position of Prime Minister?

Take social responsibility.

It’s a thorny issue that successive Prime Ministers have avoided.

Boris, on the other hand, hasn’t done so.

Raising National Insurance to fund it created a lot of controversy.

Why then tweak the new rules so that the poorest retirees’ modest homes are still wiped out by care costs?

It’s a public relations boon for Labour in the North, and it’s enough to spark a Tory revolt.

Similarly, how did Boris manage to announce a massive “leveling up” investment in northern rail while allowing Labour and its supporters to portray it as a betrayal?

It was “worse than closing the pits,” according to one hyperventilating moron.

Boris is being hunted by the majority of the media, social media, and Labour voters.

What’s the point of giving them ammunition?

PM, there’s chin-leading and there’s chin-leading.

If the PM’s CBI speech was intended to demonstrate that he is a true friend of business — and that he is reclaiming control after weeks of disasters — it failed spectacularly.

He misplaced his notes and began babbling about Peppa Pig.

He can get away with it on occasion.

This is not the case.

Imagine saying, “Government should ensure that there is less taxation,” while overseeing the highest tax burden in 70 years.

Boris is fortunate that his opponent lacks the charisma of Keir Starmer, who died like a wedding guest.

When Labour attacks every major Tory spending plan as being too little, no one believes it is committed to sound finances.

Boris, on the other hand, needs to reclaim control of his government.

THE ONLY good thing to come out of the Colin Pitchfork debacle is that the double killer was arrested before he could harm any more women.

Aside from that, it has once again exposed a faulty system that puts the public in danger.

Cunning predators routinely deceive gullible parole board members.

If it weren’t for courageous campaigners and The Sun, cab rapist John Worboys would be free.

Pitchfork is only back inside because of the vigilance of probation officers.

No one should take the chance of releasing him once more.

Furthermore, the parole system must be completely rebuilt.

ERASING Gender from the British public sphere is pointless woke nonsense that will not only fail but also make life more difficult for female celebrities.

Adele might win this year.

However, men have long dominated the British population, and this trend is likely to continue once female-only categories are eliminated.

Why make something woke if it isn’t broken?

