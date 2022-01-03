After his wife announces a (dollar)200 million emissions plan, Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’s husband, walks with six cars and a large entourage.

After his wife announces a (dollar)200 million emissions plan, Doug Emhoff walks with six cars and a large entourage.

When you’re the Second Gentleman of the United States, going for a walk takes a lot of people.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of VP Kamala Harris, was photographed strolling in Brentwood, California, on Saturday with a large entourage.

Throughout his hike, Emhoff was trailed by 14 secret service agents and three cops.

Emhoff walked through the Los Angeles neighborhood wearing an all-black outfit and Nike running shoes, and up to six cars followed him.

He was escorted by his personal bodyguard, who was dressed in a mask.

While this was not an environmentally friendly walk, Vice President Harris recently announced a (dollar)200 million plan with the Energy Department to reduce vehicle emissions.

Last month, Vice President Joe Biden announced that the US Department of Energy had awarded (dollar)199 million to 25 projects aimed at putting cleaner cars and trucks on America’s roads, including long-haul trucks powered by batteries and fuel cells, as well as improving the country’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Harris and Emhoff, who married in 2014, live in a $2.7 million home in the area.

After receiving harsh criticism for her widely criticized border trip, she sought refuge in their luxurious mansion in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood.

According to Town and Country, the mansion’s location in the trendy Brentwood neighborhood is a hotspot for other celebrity palaces, with residents including Gwyneth Paltrow and LeBron James.

The chateau is one of several properties owned by the Vice President and her husband, including a (dollar)1.775 million two-bedroom condo in Washington, D.C., and a San Francisco condo that Harris paid half a million dollars for in 2004, but has since doubled in value.

Emhoff is a California lawyer who worked as a partner at the law firm DLA Piper in Los Angeles and Washington, DC.

Last year, he took a leave of absence to support his wife’s presidential campaign before permanently leaving DLA Piper to avoid any conflicts of interest.

