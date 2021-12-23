After his wife died of cancer, the family suffered a second tragedy when their father was mauled to death by a dog in front of his children.

In the aftermath of his wife’s death from cancer, the father was mauled to death by a dog in front of his children.

After his wife died of cancer, a DAD was mauled to death by a dog in front of his children.

Adam Watts, a father of five and kennel owner, was mauled by the large bulldog on his farm near Dundee on Wednesday lunchtime.

At the Juniper Kennels and Cattery in Kirkton of Auchterhouse, Angus, one of Adam’s five sons is thought to have raised the alarm.

After Adam’s wife Eileen died of cancer in her late 40s in 2013, this is the second tragedy to strike the family.

Police are still investigating the incident, but say there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Adam was a kind and caring man who loved animals,” a community member said.

“It’s a terrible way for him to die after dedicating his life to helping dogs and cats.”

“Adam has five children ranging in age from 18 to 10, all of whom live with him and assist him in running the company.

“It’s stomach-churning for one of them to see this and have to try to get help.”

After reports of a large bulldog-type dog attacking Adam, police and paramedics rushed to the kennels shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Despite emergency crews’ best efforts, the respected kennel owner was pronounced dead on the scene.

Adam claimed to have 22 kennels and eight catteries on his Facebook page for his business.

He revealed that he had a “safe, secure free run” for his dogs in an enclosed exercise area.

The father went on to say that he frequently took dogs for walks on a leash, one at a time.

As word of his death spread, dozens of customers and business associates paid tribute to Adam.

“Such heartbreaking news of Adam Watts’ death,” Janine Sturgeon said.

“Adam was the kindest, most thoughtful man who was completely dedicated to assisting dogs, and no request was ever too much for him.”

“It’s heartbreaking for his sons and family, whom he frequently mentioned.

“Thank you for everything, Adam, and may you rest in peace.”

“We learn of the passing of Adam Watts, of Juniper Kennels, with great sadness,” Wallace Vets in Dundee said.

“Adam was the most caring man who went above and beyond in his passion for caring for animals, working tirelessly to help some find a loving home with a new family.

“At this difficult time, our heartfelt thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.’

“Officers received a report of a man being attacked by a dog in Kirkton of Auchterhouse around 1.10pm on…,” Police Scotland said in a statement.

