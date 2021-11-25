After humping in Wetherspoons’ beer garden, a trio caught performing steamy sex acts is BANNED for life.

After humping in the beer garden, a trio caught performing steamy sex acts at Wetherspoons is BANNED FOR LIFE.

Wetherspoons has banned three customers for life after they were caught performing steam sex acts in the beer garden.

Others at the James Watt watering hole in Greenock, Inverclyde, were horrified by the boozy trio’s brazen acts.

Charley Malone, 28, James Hainey, 33, and Sophie Fitzgerald, 25, are said to have humped each other in front of shocked patrons.

Before Fitzgerald and Hainey removed their lower clothing, they performed or imitated a sex act on Malone.

Fitzgerald straddled Hainey’s lap while facing away from him, continuing the heinous acts.

In July of this year, a sickened customer discovered the trio in the pub’s beer garden and reported them to management.

The duty manager escorted them out of the building before Malone stood at the door and yelled profanities at the employees.

Wetherspoon, one of the country’s largest pub chains, has confirmed that all three have been barred from their establishments for the rest of their lives.

“Seeing something like that in a pub beer garden was outrageous,” a source said.

“They seemed oblivious to how inappropriate it was to be cavorting around like that in public and didn’t seem to care who saw what they were doing.”

“It’s no surprise they were expelled and given a lifetime ban.”

After the incident was captured on the pub’s CCTV system, a police investigation was launched, and the three were charged with public indecency.

The embarrassed trio appeared in Greenock Sheriff Court earlier this month and confessed to the crimes.

Fitzgerald, of Greenock, was sentenced to three years of supervision and a five-month tagging period.

Sheriff Joseph Hughes sentenced Malone to 270 hours of unpaid community service and placed him under three years of supervision, as well as being tagged for five months.

Hainey was told that he would have to do 180 hours of unpaid work, be supervised for two years, and be tagged for three months.

Hainey and Malone, according to the court, now live together in Ayrshire.

Users on social media expressed their displeasure with the group’s heinous behavior.

“Some people lack even the most fundamental morals,” one person said.

That public house is frequented by young children and decent people.

“This is repulsive behavior that needs to be dealt with severely,” one person said, while another added, “Hang your head in shame.”

“We can confirm that the three individuals have been banned for life,” a JDWetherspoon spokesperson said.

