After I was a victim of domestic abuse, I was harassed by a sleazy cop who sent me sex texts and nude selfies.

After I was a victim of domestic violence, a sleazy cop harassed me by sending me sex texts and nude selfies.

A YOUNG MOTHER has spoken out about her ordeal at the hands of a cop who stalked her with sex texts and naked selfies while investigating a criminal complaint.

PC David Taylor, 37, harassed the woman, also 37, after she reported her ex-partner’s domestic abuse and threats to kidnap her daughter to the police.

She claimed, however, that the disgraced Glasgow officer left her with the impression that going to the cops was the biggest mistake she’d ever made.

Taylor targeted three vulnerable women between 2011 and 2018, according to the Sheriff Court in Kilmarnock.

He admitted to sending the woman indecent images, stalking a sex assault victim with indecent images, and communicating indecently with another domestic abuse victim.

The victim who spoke up has nightmares about the officer coming after her again.

“I went to the police for help because I was raised to respect and automatically trust the police,” she explained.

“I had no reason to believe that reporting an incident would be the worst decision I’d ever made.”

“PC David Taylor had all the facts, knew how I felt, and had witnessed my reaction to events and the impact they had on me.”

“I had a really bad breakup with an ex.

I needed to think about my children.

So a married cop harassing me on a regular basis was not something I needed or wanted in my life.”

The woman went on to say that the stress of having to report Taylor to her coworkers was an emotional rollercoaster.

“I just cried when I found out he had been arrested and was facing numerous charges,” she said.

“At the time, I knew he was in handcuffs inside the police station, and it was probably the only time I felt safe.”

“While waiting for his sentencing, I’m having new nightmares about him coming after me, and I remember the terror I felt.”

“His sleazy videos and my disgust.”

Taylor was placed on the sex offenders’ register earlier this month after pleading guilty to four of the thirteen charges he faced.

He had been warned that he could face jail time.

