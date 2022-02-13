After informing his bosses about the ‘attack,’ a ‘raped’ BBC employee was followed by private detectives.

After informing bosses about the ‘attack,’ a ‘raped’ BBC employee was followed by private detectives.

After telling his bosses about a BBC employee who was allegedly raped while filming a cooking show, private detectives followed him.

In September of last year, the woman claims to have been assaulted in London.

She had been working on Stacey Dooley’s BBC Three show Hungry For It.

Following her complaint, BBC Studio bosses relocated the woman to a hotel, where she was placed under surveillance, according to a report obtained by The Sun on Sunday.

It lists her movements at the hotel and the police station, as well as the officers in charge of the investigation.

The PI talks about keeping an eye on her apartment and bedroom.

“I’d been sexually assaulted at work — one of the worst things imaginable,” the woman told a friend, claiming that her movements matched the report.

“It’s terrifying to learn that someone had hired private detectives to track me down as I reported the incident to the police.”

“The report’s level of detail is reprehensible.

It’s terrifying to realize that someone is watching my bedroom at home.

“It feels like something out of a TV drama, rather than something that happens in real life.”

Last night, a spokesman for BBC Studios denied any involvement in the surveillance report.

“Neither BBC Studios nor the BBC have ordered, sanctioned, or contracted any surveillance, and we are unaware of any such report,” he said.

“From the moment we learned about the alleged assault, we have been fully supporting our colleague.”