The shooter was sentenced to decades in prison after injuring four people during a social media feud.

A shooter was sentenced to decades in prison after injuring four people over a social media argument.

Lancaster County prosecutors announced Thursday that the 21-year-old shooter was sentenced to 24–50 years in prison for a Snapchat argument that resulted in four men being shot last year.

Prosecutors claim Mark Ivie Jr. used an AR-15 rifle to open fire on a group of six men at his Ephrata home in the summer of 2020.

The feud started after Ivie criticized a former coworker’s music video on social media, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors claim the fight happened on July 4th at Ivie’s Blackberry Lane home after he invited the coworker over for a fist fight.

According to prosecutors, Ivie began shooting the unarmed men around 1:30 a.m.

The date is July 5th.

Ivie fired 14 shots, some of which hit nearby residences.

According to prosecutors, the incident was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

Judge Donald Totaro sentenced Ivie to life in prison for each of his victims.

“Every victim is entitled to their own measure of justice,” First Deputy District Attorney Travis S Anderson said during sentencing, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to prosecutors, Mark Ivie Sr., Ivie Jr.’s father, is also facing charges for allegedly handing his son the AR-15 and punching one of the men.

Criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, and simple assault are among the charges brought against Ivie Sr., 44.

He is still being tried.

