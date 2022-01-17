I tossed a chair to get away from the Texas synagogue hostage-taker after inviting Malik Faisal Akram to tea.

I hurled a chair to get away from the Texas synagogue hostage-taker after inviting Malik Faisal Akram to tea.

A TEXAS Rabbi made a desperate attempt to flee after inviting the synagogue hostage-taker, Malik Faisal Akram, in for some tea.

The FBI has identified Akram, a British citizen, as the synagogue gunman who held Congregation Beth Israel members hostage in Colleyville for nearly 12 hours on Saturday.

FBI agents stormed the building and shot Akram, but the four hostages, a rabbi, and three worshippers were unharmed.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told CBS News that after the siege, he opened the synagogue’s doors to Akram because he believed he needed shelter.

According to Cytron-Walker, the suspect knocked on the door of Congregation Beth Israel, and Cytron-Walker welcomed him inside and made Akram a cup of tea.

During worship, Rabbi Cytron-Walker “heard a click,” which turned out to be Akram’s gun.

The Rabbi described the situation as “terrifying and overwhelming.”

“It was a horrible ordeal.”

It was so overwhelming that we’re still processing it.

I haven’t done anything similar in a long time.

For the last hour or so of the standoff, he hadn’t gotten what he wanted.

“It didn’t seem like a good plan.”

It didn’t appeal to me in the least.

“We were terrified,” Cytron-Walker said.

Before acting, the Rabbi explained that he waited for “an opportunity where Akram was not in a good position” to act.

Cytron-Walker explained, “I made sure the other two hostages with me were ready to go.”

“I double-checked that the two gentlemen with me were ready to leave.

The walk to the exit wasn’t long.

I motioned for them to leave, threw a chair at the gunman, and walked away.

“And without firing a shot, we were all able to get out,” the Rabbi said.

“When your life is on the line, you must do everything you can to get away.”

“You have to do everything you can to get out,” Cytron-Walker said, complimenting the congregation on its previous security training.

According to Cytron-Walker, members of his congregation had received active shooter training from the FBI, Colleyville Police Department, Anti-Defamation League, and Secure Community Network.

“They really teach you in those moments that when your life is on the line, you have to do everything you can to get to safety and get out,” he added.

A British national demanded to speak with Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist, during the siege.

Akram is from Blackburn, Lancashire, England, and has been in the United States for about two weeks, arriving at JFK International Airport in New York.

