After Khartoum protests, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns, warning of a “dangerous turning point.”

Sudan has entered a new political abyss, with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigning in the wake of widespread pro-democracy protests against a deal struck with the leaders of a military coup.

Faced with accusations of “treason,” Mr Hamdok said he was stepping down to allow someone else to lead the country through the “final stages” of a fragile democratic transition.

His resignation comes amid widespread criticism of a deal he made with the military to be reinstated after being placed under house arrest in October following a coup.

Members of the civilian coalition who had previously supported him and are opposed to continuing military rule slammed the agreement, which called for an independent technocratic cabinet overseen by the military ahead of elections in 2023.

Mr Hamdok has failed to name a cabinet since his reinstatement in November, and his resignation has thrown Sudan’s political situation into disarray, amidst mounting security and economic challenges.

“I decided to give back the responsibility and announce my resignation as prime minister,” Mr Hamdok said in a televised address on Sunday, “and give a chance to another man or woman of this noble country to… help it pass through what remains of the transitional period to a civilian democratic country.”

Following the overthrow of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019, Mr Hamdok, an economist and former UN official, became Prime Minister under a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians.

Mr Hamdok said on Sunday that he had tried in vain to forge a consensus among deeply divided factions that would have allowed the completion of a peace process signed with some rebel groups in 2020 and the planning of elections in 2023.

“I have done everything I can to keep our country from slipping into disaster,” he said.

“Despite everything that was done, we were unable to reach the desired and necessary agreement to fulfill our promise to the citizens of security, peace, justice, and an end to bloodshed.”

