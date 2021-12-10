After killing a teacher, Bigler Stouffer was put to death by lethal injection in Oklahoma.

On Thursday morning, a man who murdered a teacher was put to death.

Bigler Stouffer II, 79, was executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester at 10 a.m.

Stouffer was the first person executed in Oklahoma since John Grant convulsed on the gurney and vomited during his lethal injection in October, when the state lifted a six-year moratorium on executions due to concerns about the state’s protocols.

Linda Reaves died in the attack, and her boyfriend, Doug Ivens, was seriously injured. Stouffer has maintained his innocence.

Stouffer and his lawyers argued in court filings that the state’s three-drug execution method poses a risk of unconstitutional pain and suffering, and that he should be included in a federal lawsuit challenging the protocols alongside other death row plaintiffs.

However, a federal district judge and the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit both denied his request for a stay of execution.

On Thursday morning, less than two hours before the scheduled execution, a final appeal to the US Supreme Court was denied.

After his first conviction and death sentence were overturned, Stouffer was convicted and sentenced to death in 2003.

He told a parole board last month that Ivens was shot during a fight over a gun at Ivens’ house, and that Reaves was already dead when he arrived.

“I was not present when Linda Reaves was shot,” Stouffer said via video from prison to the board.

“I am completely innocent of Linda Reaves’ murder, and my heart goes out to her family who have suffered as a result of her death.”

Stouffer went to Ivens’ house to borrow the gun, then fatally shot Reaves and wounded Ivens to gain access to Ivens’ $200,000 life insurance policy, according to prosecutors.

Stouffer was dating Ivens’ ex-girlfriend at the time.

Ivens survived being shot three times with a.38 caliber pistol, including once in the face, and testified against Stouffer.

“Stouffer’s heinous actions against Doug and Linda, his lies and manipulations in the years since, and his complete lack of sorrow and remorse for the harm he caused should dictate one conclusion — the jury’s death sentence must be carried out,” state attorneys wrote in a request to the Pardon and Parole Board to deny Stouffer’s request for clemency.

Several members of the board expressed reservations about the state’s ability to carry out executions in a humane manner.

However, Republican Governor Kevin Stitt turned down the board’s recommendation that Stouffer’s sentence be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Just last month, Stitt granted clemency to Julius Jones, another death row inmate.

