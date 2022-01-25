After killing one person and injuring three others in a shooting at a German university, a gunman was killed.

After killing one person and injuring three others in an attack at a German university, a gunman was killed.

Police did not say how many people were hurt or how seriously they were hurt.

According to police, a lone gunman opened fire during a lecture at Heidelberg University in Germany’s south-west, killing one woman and wounding three others before killing himself.

According to regional chief of police Siegfried Kollmar, the 18-year-old suspected gunman was a biology student at the university.

Mr Kollmar told reporters that the suspect, a German citizen with no known criminal record, sent a phone message to his father shortly before the shooting in which he stated that “people will be punished.”

He opened fire in a lecture hall with a long-barreled weapon before fleeing outside.

Mr Kollmar added that the exact motive for the attack was still being investigated, but the suspect was known to have previously suffered from a psychological illness.

Officers discovered his body outside, along with two firearms he had purchased recently abroad, as well as about 100 rounds of ammunition, according to Mr Kollmar.

A 23-year-old German citizen was killed, while two German women and a German-Italian man received minor injuries.

More than 400 police officers were dispatched to the scene after the shooting.

Officials urged residents to stay away from the Neuenheimer Feld neighborhood of Heidelberg, where the city’s university is located, as they continued their search.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany expressed his displeasure with the shooting.

“In the meantime, one student has been reported to have died as a result of her injuries,” he said.

“It breaks my heart to hear such bad news.”

Heidelberg is about 160,000 people and is located south of Frankfurt.

The university is well-known throughout Germany.

