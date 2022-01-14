After ‘knifing him to death,’ the father who’made paedo pal who raped daughter, 6, dig his own grave’ will not face murder charges.

After ‘knifing him to death,’ a father who’made paedo pal who raped daughter, 6, dig his own grave’ will not face murder charges.

A DAD will not be charged with murder after forcing his paedo pal to dig his own grave after robbing his six-year-old daughter.

After discovering graphic footage of his friend Oleg Sviridov sexually abusing his daughter on his friend’s phone, the father was accused of knifing him in a rage.

“Oleg, that’s enough, I can’t take it any longer,” the sickened father’s daughter, now eight, was heard pleading in harrowing footage.

“I want to return home.”

After forcing Sviridov, 32, to dig his own grave, the 34-year-old is suspected of stabbing him to death in a Russian forest.

According to sources close to the case, he was originally facing a murder investigation, but that has now been dropped.

In a landmark decision, he will instead be charged with inciting Sviridov to commit suicide, a charge that carries a lighter sentence than murder.

The former rocket engine factory worker has always denied murder and expressed his delight at the fact that he will not be charged with murdering Sviridov on purpose.

While awaiting trial this year, he is also no longer required to wear an electronic tag.

According to sources close to the case, detailed forensic evidence showed that Sviridov’s father did not stab him in the forest where his body was later discovered in a makeshift grave.

According to reports, Sviridov was given an ultimatum to either go to the police and confess to sexually abusing the girl or face the wrath of his father.

Following the paedo’s murder, the father received a wave of public support in the Samara region, with residents of the village Pribrezhnoye raising funds for his legal fees.

2,500 people signed a petition calling for his acquittal and hailing him as a hero.

They backed him because he “saved our children by getting rid of a child sex attacker.”

Sviridov is suspected of abusing two other children in the village.

Last year, his wife told the Sun Online that when she returned home from work on August 25, she found the two ex-pals fighting in the bathroom before Sviridov fled the house bruised and beaten.

“[He] was hysterical, shellshocked,” she said.

That was the first time I’d ever seen him in such a state.

“It took him a long time to come to his senses and tell me what was going on.

“He took out Oleg’s phone and showed me a video with his trembling hands.”

“You can’t imagine how I felt when I saw it.”

I was sick, dizzy, and nauseated.

“I shook from head to toe.

It was impossible for me to believe it was ours…

