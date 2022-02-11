After learning that his sister was having sex with another man, a man who was sleeping with her killed her.

According to reports, a man who was sleeping with his sister killed her after discovering she was having sex with another man.

Prosecutors claim that a Texas man who was sleeping with his sister killed her when he discovered she was having sex with another man.

Jose Manuel Guzman, 32, allegedly beat his sister to death with a baseball bat and a “massage instrument” after learning she had been with another man the night before, according to a report in the El Paso Times.

He then “tried to mop up the blood in the home and fled as he heard law enforcement approaching,” according to the report.

Guzman is a Guatemalan who has lived in the United States legally since he was three years old, but he is not a US citizen, according to reports.

He only recently discovered he had a Guatemalan sister, and they reportedly began a sexual relationship after meeting.

Guzman had “previous family violence and drug possession cases,” according to the report.