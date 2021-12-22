After learning that his wife had terminal cancer, the Brit smothered her to death because he didn’t want to see her suffer.

He didn’t want to see his wife suffer, so he smothered her to death after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

According to reports, a British man admitted to suffocating his cancer-stricken wife before attempting suicide because he ‘didn’t want to see her suffer.’

After his wife Janice was diagnosed with incurable leukemia, 74-year-old David Hunter allegedly told Cypriot cops he covered her mouth and nose while she sat in her armchair in their Paphos home.

According to the Cyprus Mail, David then attempted suicide before being apprehended in Paphos General Hospital.

According to reports, the former miner from Northumberland confessed to the murder, claiming it was his wife’s wish to die peacefully after learning she had terminal cancer.

At around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Interpol reportedly alerted authorities after David sent a terrifying message to a family member informing them that he had killed Janice, 75, in their Tremithousa home.

“It’s been an awful shock and we’d rather not say anything at this stage,” a relative told the Sun Online, adding that the tragic death had been confirmed by authorities in Paphos as a “mercy killing.”

Close friends in the Northumberland town of Ashington, where the couple lived before moving to Tremithousa nearly 20 years ago, were shocked by the tragic news.

The couple, who have been married for 52 years, fell in love with the island while on vacation there and decided to relocate after David, a former miner at Ellington Colliery, was laid off when the pit closed down in 1994.

“They were a lovely couple, very nice and decent people, so this is a big shock,” Bernard McKever, 77, who worked at the mine with David told the Sun Online.

“They were a very sociable, fun couple who would frequently be out around Ashington before they moved abroad.”

“I knew Janice was sick and things weren’t looking good, but I had no idea it had gotten that bad.”

“This is truly tragic news.”

Contact The Samaritans on 116 123 if you have been affected by any of the issues discussed in this article.

They can be accessed at any time for no cost.

Alternatively, send an email to https://www.samaritans.org.

A criminal investigation has been launched, according to Marina Christodoulides, an island police spokeswoman.

“An investigation into the motive and whether the victim’s death was premeditated is underway.

The 74-year-old Briton will be remanded in Paphos general hospital for the next seven days as a result of this.”

“I cannot speak about his psychological welfare but he is much better and faring well,” she told Sun Online when asked about the Briton’s health.

He’ll stay…

