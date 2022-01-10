After leaving her car when it broke down on the side of the road, the woman’s body was ‘eaten by foxes.’

The 55-year-old woman had wandered away from her car just before Christmas while waiting for the AA.

She had been partially eaten by wildlife, according to cops who discovered her body in Monkton, Ayrshire, Scotland.

Her car is thought to have broken down on a country road in mid-December and called for help.

The woman, who hails from Airdrie, then went for a walk in the nearby fields while waiting for them.

Her car was discovered on December 18th, and a search for her began.

Police used sniffer dogs the next day to find her body near where her car had been left.

The mauling is suspected to have been committed by a fox or badger, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“She had phoned the AA to try to get them to come and help,” a source told The Daily Record.

“But instead of staying in the car, she got out and walked away, cutting through the fields.”

“She then passed away while walking through the fields.”

“Police were called to a report of a possible abandoned Citroen car found on an unclassified road near Monkton around 11.20pm on Saturday, 18 December,” a spokesperson for Police Scotland said.

“Officers responded, and initial investigations failed to locate the registered keeper, prompting officers to launch a missing person investigation.”

“At 4.55 p.m. on Sunday, December 19th, officers searching for a missing 55-year-old woman discovered a body in a field about a mile from where the car was discovered.”

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and the Procurator Fiscal has been notified.”