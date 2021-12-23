After leaving his 4-week-old daughter with “unspeakable injuries” that resulted in her death, her father, 45, was sentenced to prison.

Father, 45, was sentenced to prison after leaving his 4-week-old daughter with “unspeakable injuries” that resulted in her death.

The father of a girl who died nearly 14 years after being born with “unspeakable injuries” has been sentenced to prison.

In August 2000, Maisie Newell was only four weeks old when she was brutally assaulted by her father Dean Smith, who left her with severe head injuries.

She suffered life-altering injuries and was cared for by adoptive parents until she died on June 28, 2014, just before her 14th birthday, at home with them.

Smith, 46, of Watford, Hertfordshire, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but was found not guilty of her murder after a trial in September at the Old Bailey.

The disgraced father described himself as a “lowlife scumbag” while giving testimony.

At a flat in Edgware, North West London, he admitted to throwing his daughter “four to five feet” across a bedroom before smoking a cigarette and downing a beer.

He told jurors that he had asked his partner not to go out on the day of the incident because he was “anxious” and “on edge” and didn’t want to be left alone with a “screaming baby.”

Smith initially kept quiet about what happened, but after telling his partner, they made up a story about Maisie’s 18-month-old brother dragging her into the bathroom and dropping her on the floor.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC sentenced Smith to three and a half years in prison, citing the lies told by Smith and his then-partner Amanda Lee about what happened to the baby girl as one of the case’s aggravating features.

The jailed father said he “broke down” when he learned of his daughter’s death some 14 years later.

“I think I’m a lowlife scumbag,” he told jurors.

I’m not sure how I did it.

I’m ashamed of myself.

“I wish it had been me instead of her.”

Tracey Newell, who adopted Maisie when she was 20 months old, said in a victim impact statement read in court that she “could never escape the consequences of what had happened to her.”

“The damage to her brain was catastrophic, irreversible, and life-altering,” she said.

“Her life was a struggle, dominated by the disabilities she suffered as a result of the assault.

“However, Maisie had an uncanny ability to attract people; she was like sunshine, radiant and bright.”

“Despite the fact that her body was severely damaged, her soul was unharmed.”

The family was “pleased her story has finally been heard in court,” Mrs Newell said.