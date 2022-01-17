After Life: Ricky Gervais’ Netflix show is mocked by critics, but it’s a touching and moving portrait of grief.

After Life: Ricky Gervais’ Netflix show is mocked by critics, but it’s a moving and heartfelt portrait of grief.

Those of us who have experienced grief know that there are two aspects to it that are rarely depicted on film: the black humour that helps us cope and the endurance test that is almost devoid of humour.

A comedy about an ostensibly misanthropic widower who, when not working for a nondescript local newspaper, visits his late wife’s grave and watches home videos of their former life together is an unlikely formula for a hit television show, let alone a comedy.

It’s nothing short of remarkable that Ricky Gervais’ After Life has become Netflix’s most-watched British comedy series, with over 100 million views since its debut in 2018.

It’s also an excellent example of popular culture that elicits mixed reactions from professional critics.

This weekend, the third and final season of Gervais’ bittersweet tale of Tony Johnson, a local reporter, trying to come to terms with his grief “dropped.”

Many devoted fans, including this author, will have binge-watched all six episodes of the third and final series in one sitting, savoring exceptional writing and some outstanding acting performances, particularly Penelope Wilton as Anne, a grieving widow with whom Tony shares a bench beside their respective loved ones’ graves.

With fewer laughs in the third season, it has moved many people to tears, including some of the critics.

“Viewers love it, and critics can’t figure out why at all,” wrote Hugo Rifkind in The New York Times. What do those critics object to? Over-sentimentality and milking the topic for too long.

After Life was panned by Rifkind for having “the emotional depth of a Post-It note,” while others claimed it had devolved into an “endurance test,” “tedium,” “toothless,” “punching down,” and “Instagram-caption philosophy.”

In After Life, the conflict between the two is real, poignant, and very present.

To put it bluntly, Gervais is one of the few major comedians with international clout who still manages to offend.

We see what some critics see as punching down as satirizing smalltown attitudes toward some of the more marginalized groups.

