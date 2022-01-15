After lockdown parties in Downing Street, Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister is on “death row.”

BORIS Johnson’s Premiership is on “death row,” with only two weeks to save his political career.

Top Conservatives held emergency talks over when to bring the PM’s 907 days in office to a swift end, warning him he is in for a fight of his life.

According to one senior figure, up to 35 MPs have already written Sir Graham Brady, the leader of the backbenchers, letters of no confidence.

If he receives another 19 votes, Mr Johnson will be forced to resign as Prime Minister, forcing a new leadership election.

“Boris is toast, and deep down he knows it,” a Cabinet source said.

He isn’t a moron.

He’ll be pondering his options for a while now.

“He may come to the conclusion that it is preferable to leave with some dignity in his own time.

“Even if he wins a vote of confidence, he’ll know it’s a step closer to the exit.”

When angry MPs return from their constituencies tomorrow after a weekend of ear-beating from voters over Downing Street lockdown parties, the pressure on the Prime Minister will increase.

This weekend, many received a barrage of emails from voters, as well as the wrath of local political leaders.

According to one poll, nearly two-thirds of Tory activists in his district (65%) want Mr Johnson to resign.

“The mood is truculent and angry, but as yet not regicidal,” a former Cabinet minister admitted.

“Boris is done, but nobody has the heart to put him out of his misery right now,” a colleague added.

“We’re mostly in agreement that he has to go, but sending that letter, which could determine his fate, is a big step.”

“It’s a little like having a sick dog as a pet.”

You know it’s time for him to be put down, but summoning the courage to take him to the vet takes some time.”

Tory whips have been instructed to talk down any MPs who they believe may return to Westminster with letters addressed to Sir Graham, the chairman of the 1922 Committee.

Even if he survives that, the PM still faces two more challenges if he is to make it to the end of the month.

To begin with, Tory party leaders are concerned that a new wave of damaging revelations about the lockdown-busting booze culture at the heart of government could be fatal.

They believe Mr Johnson is the victim of a coordinated “drip, drip” leak campaign, and they know someone has 60 hours of video of aides rehearsing for the canceled No10 TV briefings.

However, there’s a critical juncture…

