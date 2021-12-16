After losing consciousness while watching a movie, a 4-year-old boy saved his mother’s life.

Sean Davis was recognized for his bravery after calling for help when his mother became ill at their home.

After saving his mother’s life at their home in Lanarkshire, a four-year-old boy was hailed as a hero.

When Sean Davis’ mother Claire became ill and began struggling for breath while they were watching movies in bed, he was able to call for an ambulance.

A bacterial infection caused the 32-year-old to lose consciousness and shut down his body.

The youngster dashed to the phone to dial 999, then bravely told emergency personnel what was going on, including providing updates on his mother’s condition and giving paramedics his complete address.

Claire knows the outcome “could’ve been a different story” if the four-year-old’s bravery hadn’t saved the day.

Claire, who is now recovering well from her ordeal on November 7, told Lanarkshire Live: “My body basically shut down.”

“Because I hadn’t felt well all day, we decided to have a little snuggle day upstairs.”

Around 7 p.m., I began to lose consciousness and couldn’t breathe.

“Thank goodness, Sean took it upon himself to call an ambulance and get help for me because he knew his mother needed assistance.”

“Sean admitted it was terrifying, but he knew he had to persevere.

It would’ve been a completely different story if it hadn’t been for him.”

Sean – of Hamilton – was congratulated by the Scottish Ambulance Service a month after the incident for his heroic, life-saving actions.

In recognition of his efforts, he was given a trophy and medal, which he has already proudly displayed in front of his teacher and classmates at St Cuthbert’s Primary School.

Claire praised her son’s bravery, calling it “amazing” and commending him for remaining calm in a “very serious situation.”

“I was slipping in and out of consciousness,” she continued, “but he managed to give his name, address, and updates on the situation, telling them’mummy can’t breathe, she’s going really sick, and her eyes aren’t opening.”

“He sat the entire time talking to the call taker and managed to get downstairs and open the door for the paramedics.”

“He was on the phone for about ten minutes.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.