After losing his beak in a clash, a cute macaw proudly displays his 3D printed titanium beak.

After losing his beak in a clash, a cute macaw displays his 3D printed titanium beak.

MAX the macaw proudly displays his 3D-printed titanium robo-beak, which he received after losing his previous one in a fight.

Because of surgeons who bolted the metal pecker to his old beak stump in a 90-minute operation, the 20-year-old bird can eat solid food for the first time in two years — and bend his cage’s bars.

“When people hear the noise his titanium beak makes on the bars, they are a little nervous of him,” said Trevor Glover, 75, who owns Max’s bird ­sanctuary home in Plettenburg Bay, South Africa.

“I wouldn’t want that beak to peck me!”