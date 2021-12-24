After losing over half of his weight, the world’s fattest boy, who weighed 30st at the age of ten, is unrecognizable.

THE WORLD’S FATTEST BOY has lost 17 stone as a result of a strict diet and exercise regimen.

Arya Permana, now 14, weighed an incredible 30st 3lbs (423lbs) when she was only 11 years old, but has since lost weight and now weighs 13st 182lbs.

When he was nine years old, the teenager from a small village in West Java, Indonesia, made headlines when he weighed more than 20 stone (280 pounds).

He was so large that he couldn’t wash himself in a shower, so he bathed in a pool outside.

Arya couldn’t walk more than a few steps without gasping for air, which meant he couldn’t go to school.

Because his family couldn’t find any clothes that fit him, the youngster wrapped himself in a sarong and spent his days eating junk food, including his favorite meal of instant noodles.

Arya lost a remarkable 231 pounds in three years thanks to a carefully monitored diet and regular exercise, as well as a gastric band operation.

After the pandemic, the teen underwent more surgery to remove excess skin from his arms, and he hopes to undergo more procedures to remove even more flab.

He now walks 3 kilometers per day, plays basketball, can climb trees, and for the first time, rides a motorcycle.

Arya was able to return to school before the Covid outbreak forced it to close.

“I didn’t think all of this was possible or that I could lose weight in 2015,” he said.

It feels so much better now.”

Arya was addicted to fizzy drinks and noodles when she was ten years old.

He could eat enough rice, fish curry, beef, vegetable soup, and Tempeh (a traditional soy patty) to last two adults a day.

Rokayah, 39, and her farmer husband Ade Somatri, 50, were so concerned that they put their son on a strict diet to prevent further bloating.

Ade admitted to splurging on junk food for his son.

“I can say, ‘Yes, I spoiled him,’ back when Arya was five years old and already getting big,” he said.

“If he wanted sweet food and drinks, we simply gave it to him; if he wanted instant noodles, we simply cooked [it]for him.”

Arya lost 20 pounds in four months after dietitians advised his family to feed him fruits and vegetables, but he was still far from the required weight.

Doctors performed bariatric surgery on him after videos of him surfaced, allowing him to lose weight in just three weeks, dropping from 186.4 kg to 169 kg.

Dr. Handy Wing, the surgeon who performed the surgery, stated that the size was reduced…

