After losing the eldest Champ, Joe Biden introduces a new dog named Commander to the White House.

On social media, Vice President Joe Biden posted a photo of his new German shepherd.

“Welcome to the White House, Commander,” read the post, which included a photo of the puppy holding a ball.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden appear to enjoy German shepherds, as Major and Champ, their two other dogs, are of the same breed.

Champ has been a part of the Biden family since he was elected vice president in 2008.

The 13-year-old German Shepard died on June 19, according to a statement from the White House.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we inform you that Champ, our beloved German Shepherd, died peacefully at home.

He was our constant, cherished companion for the past 13 years, and the entire Biden family adored him,” the statement said.

“He was there with us in our happiest moments and in our saddest days, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion.”

“We adore our sweet, good boy and will always miss him.”

Major became the first shelter dog to live at the White House after Biden adopted him from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) earlier this year.

The DHA wrote on Facebook on November 17th, 2018, “Today is Major’s lucky day!”

