After making controversial comments about Russia, Germany’s navy chief resigns.

A vice admiral has sparked a diplomatic row by saying that Putin deserves respect and that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine.

BERLIN is the German capital.

After making controversial comments about Russia that sparked a diplomatic spat between Berlin and Kyiv, Germany’s navy chief resigned on Saturday.

According to German news agency DPA, the Defense Ministry informed parliament’s defense committee that Vice Admiral Kai-Achim Schoenbach’s resignation had been accepted.

The navy chief was chastised for remarks he made at a think-tank meeting in India, in which he stated that Russia has no intention of invading Ukraine and that President Vladimir Putin is deserving of respect.

Ukraine summoned Germany’s ambassador and demanded that Berlin publicly refute the remarks.

Schoenbach downplayed the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine during his speech at the IDSA think tank, instead advocating for good relations with Moscow.

“Is Russia really interested in having a small, tiny strip of Ukraine soil? To integrate into the country?” Schoenbach asked, adding that Putin’s goal has been to create divisions among European countries and that he wants Western nations to treat Russia with respect.

“Respect is what he really wants.”

He desires a high level of respect.

And, by God, showing respect comes at a low, if not zero, price.

So, if I’m asked, it’ll be simple for me to show him the respect he so rightly demands and, more importantly, probably deserves,” he said.

The German navy commander, who described Russia as an important country, urged the country to strengthen ties with Moscow, arguing that Moscow’s support is required to counter China.

“Even we, India, Germany,” he said, “need Russia because we need Russia against China.”

Schoenbach also claimed that Ukraine would never reclaim Crimea, which Russia seized illegally in 2014.

“The Crimean Peninsula is gone, and it will never return,” he declared.

The German Defense Ministry had earlier Saturday distanced itself from the navy chief’s remarks, saying in a statement that the remarks do not reflect the ministry’s position.

Schoenbach also stated on Twitter that he shared his personal opinions during the debate and that they do not reflect the government’s official positions.

“There’s no disputing it; it was a clear error,” he said.