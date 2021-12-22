After Mark Drakeford’s Christmas update, the new level 2 restrictions in Wales have been explained.

After Mark Drakeford’s Christmas update, the new level 2 restrictions in Wales Covid are explained.

The Rule of Six, as well as social distancing measures, are being reinstated in pubs and restaurants in Wales.

After Christmas, Wales will impose additional Covid restrictions, including the reinstatement of the Rule of Six in pubs, restaurants, and cinemas.

On Wednesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the level two measures.

The good news for Welsh people is that they will be able to spend Christmas with their families as planned.

However, after the holidays, things will be very different, with social distancing rules and check-ins returning as well.

Nightclubs will be forced to close at 6 a.m. on Boxing Day, an hour earlier than planned.

From the 26th of December,

People will also be advised to socialize in groups of no more than three households and to perform lateral flow tests before doing so.

Weddings and funerals, for example, will not be subject to the same capacity restrictions.

The venue’s ability to manage social distancing, however, will set the boundaries.

On Wednesday, the First Minister chastised the UK government for failing to act quickly enough to combat Omicron.

“I believe they get all of the advice we get about the need to act, and act quickly, in light of the Omicron wave that is coming our way and is already here, in very, very large numbers in London and other parts of England,” he said.

“I believe the UK government is in a state of inaction on this.”

“We’ve heard rumors of cabinet infighting.

As in previous waves, there are reasonable voices urging Prime Sinister to act to protect the NHS and people’s lives.

“And there are others who, I believe, have a different perspective on the risk balance here.”

“It’s a misunderstanding of the situation we’re in to think that just because Omicron is less severe than Delta solves the problem,” he continued.

“If Omicron was half as bad as Delta, the extra speed with which it’s transmitted would buy you 48 hours before you see those numbers of people going to the hospital rise to the levels we’ve seen.”

